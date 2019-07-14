Two phases of combined-cycle power plant launched in N Khorasan

Rouhani, who is visiting North Khorasan in line with the government’s provincial tours, is scheduled to inaugurate a number of projects in the energy sector.

Shirvan Power Plant already has six gas units, each with a capacity of close to 160 MW (totaling 930 MW)

According to the managing director of Thermal Power Plants Holding Company, Mohsen Tarztalab, “The third 160 MW steam unit will come on stream by the end of the current fiscal [March 2020].”

And when all the three steam units become operational, its overall capacity will reach 1,410 MW, he added.

The official said that each steam unit will help save the plant as much as 250 million cubic meters of natural gas worth $50 million annually.

