TAVANIR poised to boost electricity exports to Iraq

Iran can increase the volume of electricity export to Iraq from the current 600 to 1,200 megawatts, he added.

“Presently, a considerable portion of Iran's energy is exported to neighboring countries via the company’s power grid, making Gharb Regional Power Company one of the energy export corridors to neighboring Iraq.”

Equipped with diesel generators, Gharb Regional Power Company has managed to meet about 75 percent of its domestic consumption of power, he said, adding, “there has been no power outage in the company due to accurate power management.”

