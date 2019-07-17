  1. Economy
988k job opportunities to be created by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Head of the Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht announced on Wednesday that by the end of the present Iranian year (March 20, 2020), some 988,000 job opportunities will be created by the government.

“Some 988,000 job opportunities will be created this year and the government has also creating jobs in rural and nomadic areas on agenda,” Nobakht said, “About $1.5 million has been allocated in this regard.”

As he informed, the government has also implemented eight major macroeconomic plans to activate domestic production sector.

“Renovation of dilapidated areas, agriculture sector, cultural heritage, industry and mining besides culture and art are the sectors in center of attention of the said eight programs," as he described.

“The government tries to created 270,000 job opportunities in industry and mining sector,” he added.

