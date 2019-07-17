988k job opportunities to be created by Mar. 2020

“Some 988,000 job opportunities will be created this year and the government has also creating jobs in rural and nomadic areas on agenda,” Nobakht said, “About $1.5 million has been allocated in this regard.”

As he informed, the government has also implemented eight major macroeconomic plans to activate domestic production sector.

“Renovation of dilapidated areas, agriculture sector, cultural heritage, industry and mining besides culture and art are the sectors in center of attention of the said eight programs," as he described.

“The government tries to created 270,000 job opportunities in industry and mining sector,” he added.

