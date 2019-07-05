Rezaei calls for adopting retaliatory measure if UK doesn't return Iranian tanker

“The Islamic Revolution was never an initiator of tension during its 40-year-old history, however, it has not hesitated to respond to bullies. If UK doesn’t return the Iranian tanker, the duty of responsible [Iranian] bodies is to seize a British oil tanker in a retaliatory measure,” he tweeted Friday in Persian.

Following the illegal seizure of an oil tanker carrying Iranian oil by British Royal Marines in Gibraltar on Thursday, British Ambassador to Tehran Robert Macaire was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs later in the day. Iran has described the UK move as ‘unacceptable’ and ‘tantamount to maritime banditry’, highlighting that Britain has no right to impose its own unilateral sanctions or those of the European Union in an extraterritorial manner against the other countries.

British forces seized the supertanker accusing it of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of European Union (EU) sanctions against the Arab country.

