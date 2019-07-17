UK piracy of Iranian-operated oil tanker will receive a strong response: Zonnour

“UK piracy of Iranian oil tanker was along with its subordination to the US and the British should know that their ships have to no way except passing through the Staite of Hormuz and their piracy will not remain unanswered,” the MP said.

Highlighting Iran’s presence in Indian Ocean, Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf, Zonnour added that "at the present time, a number of British commercial ships are wandering in the Oman Sea and the Indian Ocean, and do not dare to enter the Persian Gulf."

“Iranians seek peace. We provide the security of the region. The Persian Gulf oil region would be unsettled without the Islamic republic,” he underlined.

The British overseas territory Gibraltar seized a supertanker on July 4, claiming that the move was done on suspicion of carrying crude oil to Syria in violation of European Union (EU) sanctions against the Arab country.

On July 10, Iranian Foreign Ministry named UK’s seizure of Iranian-operated super tanker in Gibraltar as violation of their commitments to JCPOA.

Meanwhile, Iran has condemned the move as "piracy", with FM Zarif saying that Iran is not subject to any European oil embargo and EU is against extraterritoriality.

