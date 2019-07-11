Deputy FM says he had 'good talks' with French president’s advisor

"Good discussion with Emmanuel Bonne last night. We talked about the current economic war, and how a balanced ceasefire and a reasonable end game look like," Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Thursday.

The French diplomat arrived in Tehran on Wednesday in a bid to de-escalate the tensions and salvage the Iran nuclear deal. He also held talks with high ranking Iranian official including President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Zarif and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

Bonne said that had not come to Iran as a mediator and he was not carrying any messages from the United States to Tehran.

Araghchi has also posted a photo of his meeting with the French diplomat.

KI/FNA13980420000395