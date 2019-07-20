  1. Politics
20 July 2019 - 08:22

Iraq, Lebanon to attend upcoming Astana meeting on Syria

Iraq, Lebanon to attend upcoming Astana meeting on Syria

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – Kazakh Foreign Ministry said that the upcoming meeting in the Astana format on settling crisis in Syria is scheduled to be held in the Kazakh Capital of Nur-Sultan on August 1 and 2, in attendance of representatives from Iraq and Lebanon.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the 13th meeting of Astana is to be held in Nur-Sultan city as the guarantor states (Iran, Russia, and Turkey), Syrian Arab Republic delegation and opposition delegation are planned to participate in it.

The statement indicated that along with the senior representatives from the United Nations, the representatives of Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will attend the meeting for the first time as observers to help facilitate the course of the talks.

The statement added that the upcoming Astana meeting will focus on discussing the latest developments in Syria, particularly Idleb and the northeastern area of the country.

MNA/SANA

News Code 147813

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News