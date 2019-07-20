Iraq, Lebanon to attend upcoming Astana meeting on Syria

Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the 13th meeting of Astana is to be held in Nur-Sultan city as the guarantor states (Iran, Russia, and Turkey), Syrian Arab Republic delegation and opposition delegation are planned to participate in it.

The statement indicated that along with the senior representatives from the United Nations, the representatives of Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will attend the meeting for the first time as observers to help facilitate the course of the talks.

The statement added that the upcoming Astana meeting will focus on discussing the latest developments in Syria, particularly Idleb and the northeastern area of the country.

