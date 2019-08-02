Iran, Russia discuss Syria Peace in Kazakhstan

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji and his accompanying delegation held the first round of negotiations within the framework of the 13th meeting of Astana process with Russian President's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

The meeting was held in Nur-Sultan, the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

In the meeting, the two sides reviewed the political and field developments in Syria, and discussed the agenda of the 13th meeting of Astana process, particularly with regard to the inclusion of two new members (observers) in the Astana process, namely Lebanon and Iraq.

The Iranian delegation also held seperate talks with the Iraqi, Lebanese and Syrian sides participating at the 13th meeting of Astana process.

MNA/MFA