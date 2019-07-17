  1. Culture
Iran sells screening rights for over 2k minutes of animation to China

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – Iran has signed a screening license agreement with China for the exhibition of 2,943 minutes of animation in the East Asian country.

The screening licenses sold to China include 2,943 minutes of animation produced by Saba Animation Center, including ‘Shekarestan’, ‘Tondar’, and ‘Pufferfish’.

A screening license agreement was also signed with Italy for the exhibition of ‘Khalkhali’, directed and produced by Amineh Foroughi.

Meanwhile, talks are underway for signing screening license agreements with Russia, UK, Vietnam, as well as countries in the South American and Southeastern Asia regions for the exhibition of 6,560 minutes of animated series produced by Saba Animation Center, including ‘Halabama’, ‘Shekarestan’, ‘Tondar’, ‘The Fox and the Rooster’, ‘Naz-balesh’, and ‘Rira Stories’.

