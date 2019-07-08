Iran’s third cut on JCPOA maybe impossible to reverse: MP

“If Iran decides to take the third step, it will be hard and even impossible to reverse [decisions],” Abolfazl Hassanbeigi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told IRNA on Monday.

The remarks came as Iran announced on Sunday that it is taking the second step in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal. This time, Tehran has decided to increase its uranium enrichment level, no longer sticking to the 3.67% limit it had agreed to in the deal. In the first step, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile exceeded the amount agreed on JCPOA. Iran has acted transparently in informing about its gradual steps.

Iran will adopt measures proportional to those taken by US President Donald Trump, said the MP, adding, “if the United States returns to the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic will implement its commitments under the deal.”

Tehran stresses that the reduction of commitments does not violate the nuclear deal, but is based on paragraphs 26 and 36 of the agreement itself.

Tehran's decision came as other signatories' to the deal have so far failed to protect Iran's economic interests from the damage of US sanctions which were imposed after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA.

MAH/IRN83385747