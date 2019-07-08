Is US President Donald Trump’s winning vote ‘satisfactory’?!

This has been raised as the best employment situation in the United States since economic crisis in the US in 2008-2009.

Of total 224,000 jobs generated in the US in the same period, 17,000 and 24,000 have been hired in the industrial and transportation sectors respectively.

It is said that industrial and transportation sectors are considered as the most vulnerable sector of employment against recession and stagnation in the US. Therefore, adding this number of unemployed to this sector indicates good and satisfactory situation of US economy in this respect.

New statistics released in the past three months show that the ‘average’ employment has been equivalent to the generation of 171,000 new jobs. That is to say that 171,000 new employment opportunities have been generated in the past three months on average.

To learn more about the issue, US-based ‘NPR’ Radio launched a special program and spoke about the new employment rate in the United States.

As a matter of fact, it can be said giant steps were taken in the United States the field of generation of employment since Donald Trump came to power as the President of the United States.

As compared to the performance of former US President Barack Obama in the field of generation of employment, it can be said that President Trump increased the employment level in the country significantly.

A large portion of 62 million people who went to the polling stations gave their vote to Trump and today, these people are satisfied with their votes given to him [Donald Trump].

Although US President Donald Trump may not be well-known and famous among world leaders, he has a good performance in view of many of his fans.

Both ‘employment’ and ‘tax’ are considered as the important mental components of the US citizens. As mentioned in above, unemployment rate in the US hit a record low i.e. about 3.7 percent in June 2018 by generating 224,000 new employment opportunities.

In the same direction, recent tariff war broke out between US and China has contributed to the popularity rating of Donald Trump among his well-wishers.

With due observance to the above issues, it does not mean that US President Donald Trump will be the certain winner of 2020 Presidential Election in the US, rather, the important issue here is this that opponents of Trump (who are worried about the ‘future’ of the United States) have a very difficult path to mitigate voting basket of Trump.

Donald Trump came to power as president of the United States with a fragile vote (although his situation is also fragile), defeating him in the subsequent elections is not a simple task and this is the fact that it should not be ignored.

Only, ‘someone’ can shorten eight years of presidency in the United States to four years that is able to create a new discourse in the body of society. Under such circumstances, there is no much hope to US veteran politicians like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders (or even Michael Bloomberg) to become upcoming president of the United States.

MA