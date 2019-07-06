‘Unwise’ sanctions against Leader shows Washington’s lack of knowledge on Iran

It's years that the US and its regional allies are making futile efforts to undermine the Islamic Revolution via media propaganda but one measure stands out and that it US President unwise decision to impose sanctions against the Islamic Revolution's Leader, reads the Saturday statement.

“This measure shows that foolish White House residents have not yet understood the high position of Marja' and Iranian people.”

History shows that the resistance of the Iranian nation is unbeatable and sanctions will only bring disgrace to the United States itself, adds the statement.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced the measures against the office of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran's foreign minister, and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the country’s elite defense force. Trump said the measures would deny the Leader's office and other Iranian officials access to financial instruments.

MNA/4659185