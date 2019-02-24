Iran, Belarus confer on ways to reach €1b trade

Belarus’ Minister of Industry Pavel Utyupin and Iranian ambassador to Minsk Mostafa Oveisi met and discussed a range of issues, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The two sides evaluated the level of cooperation between private and government sectors in different fields such as industry and trade.

The Iranian envoy highlighted the importance of holding regular economic meetings between the two sides, adding that Iran is ready to boost cooperation with Belarus in all fields.

For his part, the Belarusian minister called for increasing the ties between the two countries’ business enterprises.

