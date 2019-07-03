Iran to restore Arak reactor to original design from July 7

Making the remarks at Wednesday’s cabinet session, Rouhani said that “from July 7, Iran will start its measures [to reduce commitments to JCPOA] and if you [Western countries] want to express regret or to issue statements then, do it now.”

Iran’s level of uranium enrichment will no longer be 3.67 percent after this deadline, he highlighted, adding, “we will abandon this commitment and will increase the enrichment level to the level required.”

He went on to say that Tehran will restore Arak heavy water reactor to its original design, if European countries don’t comply with their commitments by July 7.

“Return to logic, the negotiating table, mutual understanding, respect for the law and the UN Security Council's resolutions, and under these conditions we all will abide by the JCPOA. We will remain committed to the deal as long as the other parties live up to their commitments.”

Under the JCPOA, Iran undertook to put limits on its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions. However, Washington began re-imposing even stricter unilateral sanctions on Tehran since May last year.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments under the deal, announcing that it would stop exporting excess uranium and heavy water, setting a 60-day deadline for the five remaining parties to the deal to take practical measures towards ensuring its interests in the face of the American sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Organization confirmed on Monday that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile exceeded the Nuclear Deal’s limits. Zarif tweeted on Monday that Iran has not violated the JCPOA. “We triggered & exhausted para 36 after US withdrawal. We gave E3+2 a few weeks while reserving our right. We finally took action after 60 weeks. As soon as E3 abide by their obligations, we'll reverse.”

Iran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

European signatories to the deal have established a special trade mechanism called INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) which they claim on Friday that it has become operational. The mechanism will initially cover trades of food, medicine and medical devices and to gradually include other areas.

Tehran says the channel is not sufficient and doesn’t meet the needs of the country which is faced with US sanctions. Iranian officials insist that EU should honor its JPCOA commitments in trading and banking sectors, and should provide the ground for Iran’s oil export.

