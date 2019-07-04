 ‘Active resistance’ treatment to any ‘biting’: spox

“Diplomacy and biting are two paradoxical concepts that only make sense in a Trumpism school of thought,” said Spokesman for the Supreme National Security Council, Keivan Khosarvi, on Thursday.

“The US has long before ‘bit’ ways of diplomacy and dialogue and wounded the global security with adopting unilateral approaches and leaving international treaties,” he added.

“It has been for 40 years that the US has been ‘biting’ the Iranian nation, but our treatment of ‘active resistance’ has been keeping us going strong and hopeful,” he said.

“The second stage of reducing JCPOA commitments will commence on July 7 according to paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear agreement and strictly within the framework that will be decided by the Islamic Republic,” he added.

Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday, “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!” His tweet came after President Rouhani said that Iran would continue with its decision to increase the percentage of enrichment over the JCPOA limit if Europe fails to live up by its commitments before July 7.

