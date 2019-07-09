  1. Culture
Iran to implement visa-free regime for Chinese tourists from July 16

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – From July 16, Chinese tourists will no longer need visas to enter Iran.

In late June, the Cabinet approved no visa policy for Chinese tourists visiting Iran. The decision is made to attract more foreign tourists to the country; however, it is a unilateral measure i.e. Iranian tourists visiting China still need visas.

According to ISNA, the new decision will be implemented from July 16 and Chinese tourists can have a 15-day stay in Iran without obtaining visas.

Iran is seeking to boost its tourism industry; last month, an order was issued by the President Rouhani according to which Iran will not put stamps on the passports of the visiting foreigners.

