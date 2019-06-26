No expectations of Iran unless Europe abides by commitments: Zarif

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, the top Iranian diplomat said that Iran has never sought to attack its neighbors and Iran’s role is required to provide security to the region.

“If Americans think that they can secure the region by putting Iran aside, they have another thing coming, because the security of this region needs Iran and Iran needs the region in return. It is the Americans who have caused tension in this region,” Zarif said.

He referred to the new US sanctions on the office of the Iranian Leader and some top military officials, saying that the new bans indicated that the Americans are not familiar with international rules as well as the religion of Islam. He noted that the new sanctions could put many Americans in trouble in implementing their religious duties.

“Given the fact that Europeans have not lived up to their commitments, they have no place to issue any statement against Iran. If they took any action in that regard, they would make a big mistake,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

“The Europeans cannot force us. We do what we think is in the interest of our country and now we are acting based on our agenda. When Europe fulfills its obligations, it can have expectations of us.”

With regard to US call for talks with Iran, Zarif said “the Americans are not serious” about their offer.

The minister added that the Americans have shown that they have no interest in diplomacy and their talks of diplomacy are aimed at diverting the people’s enmity from their warmongering policies.

He went on to add that the US administration is trying to silence any voice against their own warmongering policies.

