Zarif exposes US’ bogus call for talks

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif exposed the US’ schemes for destroying the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and the White House's bogus call for holding diplomat talks with Tehran, by referring to a piece written by the current US National Security Adviser John Bolton in 2017, which Zarif called a “recipe for destroying the JCPOA.”

Zarif singled out two sections of the article, one outlining Bolton’s step-by-step plan for abrogating the Iran nuclear deal, and the other with this line highlighted: ‘Iran is not likely to seek further negotiations once the JCPOA is abrogated, but the Administration may wish to consider rhetorically leaving that possibility open…”

“Iran never left the negotiation table,” Zarif stressed, adding that it was the B-team that “dragged the US out, while plotting for war.”

B-team comprises John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MS/IRN83370056