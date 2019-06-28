'Short war' with Iran an illusion, warns Zarif

While mentioning US President Donald Trump in a tweet late Thursday, Zarif noted certain misconceptions of Trump that "endanger peace."

He stressed that "sanctions aren't alternative to war; they ARE war." He added that "obliteration" is equal to genocide, which equals to war crime. Zarif's use of the word 'obliteration' was a reference to Trump's tweet on Tuesday in which he threatened Iran that any attack the Islamic Republic might carry out “on anything American” would result in the “obliteration” of parts of Iran.

The Iranian top diplomat went on to maintain that "short war with Iran is an illusion," adding that "Whoever begins war will not be the one ending it."

He further stressed that "Negotiations and threats are mutually exclusive."

