Iran’s ICT minister calls on int’l community to stand against US unilateralism

Iran’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Tue. Morning that protecting the privacy and security of people in cyberspace should be the highest priority for all of countries.

Iranian startups are the best today and Iran invites all countries to invest in this field, he added.

Referring to standing against the US, Azari Jahromi called on international community to confront the US unilateralism.

The Asia-Pacific ICT Ministerial Meeting 2019 is being held on 25-26 June 2019 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. It commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the APT and recognizes the role of APT in the regional cooperation on telecommunication/ICT and renewed high level commitment for continued support to further strengthen the community.

