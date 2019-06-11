Iran planing to send 3 satellites into orbit: ICT minister

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Tue. that Iran has been able to record its name among 11 countries in the construction and deployment of satellite in the space regardless of failure or success of sending satellite to the space.

Iran cooperates with International Space Agency and regional countries, and continues its cooperation with them, he added.

Jahromi mentioned that Iran also has spatial cooperation with some countries in the region, especially in the area of ​​measurement including Azerbaijan.

Iran launched its first satellite, called the Omid (Hope), in February 2009. The Rasad (Observation) satellite was also sent into orbit in June 2011.

In February 2012, Iran successfully put its third domestically manufactured satellite, named the Navid (Promise), into orbit. On February 8, 2012, Iran received the first image sent by the Navid satellite.

