Iranian students design domestic android OS not to be deleted by Google

A group of students studying at Sharif University of Technology designed an operating system to counter sanctions imposed by Google against the country, he said, adding, “by designing this sophisticated operating system, Google will be unable to delete it.”

For more assurance of Iranian users, a mobile handset has been manufactured by GLX that can backup this operating system fully, Jahromi added.

This operating system will allow Iranian users to activate apps related to their businesses without worrying about the US sanctions imposed on the country, ICT minister highlighted.

