Iran’s transit connection to neighbors necessary for border trade

Speaking on Tuesday evening at the session of Administrative Council of West Azerbaijan Province, President Hassan Rouhani said that the development of highways and freeways in the border areas and the development of railways should be on the agenda of relevant institutions in a bid to further develop border trade.

Referring to the development of activities in the field of information technology, he noted that huge work has been done in this section and the connection of villages to the National Information Network has been the result of this work.

At this session, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi also announced the upgrading of 1,200 telecommunication towers in West Azerbaijan, adding that as many as 7200 villages in Iran have been connected to the internet in the past year.

