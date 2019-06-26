Iran will not be burdened with preserving nuclear deal: UN envoy

“As long as illegal sanctions are in place, one cannot be expected to trust the offer for an honest and genuine dialogue,” Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said of talks with the United States in a session at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

In the same meeting, the European states pushed Iran to stick with the JCPOA, stressing during a United Nations Security Council meeting that there is “no credible, peaceful alternative.”

“The JCPOA is a nuclear agreement that has been working and delivering on its goals. There is also no credible, peaceful alternative,” European Union’s UN Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida told the 15-member UN Security Council.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon that the Europeans are in no position to issue any statements on Iran unless they live up to their commitments under the JCPOA.

