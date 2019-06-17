  1. Politics
17 June 2019 - 11:25

Twelve people killed as terrorists open mortar fire at village in Aleppo

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Terror groups opened mortar fire at a village in the Syrian province of Aleppo, leaving 12 people killed, a source in local police said.

According to police, the Sunday attack has also left 15 people injured, Sputnik reported.

“The armed groups deployed in the Rashidin area on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo fired several projectiles at the southern suburb of Aleppo, which fell in the village of al-Wadihi,” the source said.

According to the source, the attack killed a Syrian serviceman and injured several women and children. The attack also caused significant property damage.

Some of the injured people remain in critical condition, so the death toll may further increase, the source added.

