Russia could resume wheat exports to Iran soon: Novak

Iran used to be one of the largest markets for Russian wheat until it reduced purchases in 2016 because of Tehran’s self-sufficiency drive.

As announced on May 29, for the fourth year in a row, Iran’s wheat harvest is enough to make it self-sufficient in the strategic crop.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Abbas Keshavarz said at the time that Iran’s total wheat harvest is estimated to reach 14.5 million metric tons this year (ending March 20, 2020). The government expects to buy 11.5 million tons of wheat from local farmers, he added.

According to Esfandiarpour, Iran’s use of improved seed technology over the past five years has boosted the country’s self-sufficiency in wheat by more than 30.

However, private Iranian millers, who are not allowed to use domestic wheat for flour exports, still need imported wheat. What Novak announced on Tuesday is reportedly to meet such a demand in Iran.

Novak was in 15th Summit of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, held in Chehelsotoun Museum Garden of Isfahan on Tuesday, where he said that his country is determined to develop and enhance its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

