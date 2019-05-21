Iran, Russia energy ministers discuss joint investments

During a phone conversation, the ministers, as the co-chairmen of the Russian-Iranian permanent intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, discussed the implementation of priority investment projects in the framework of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The statement also stressed that the sides had discussed preparations for the 15th session of the commission that was scheduled to take place from June 16-18.

In November 2018, the ministers also conferred on the joint projects, including the Sirik thermal power plant in Iran and the electrification of the Garmsar-Incheboron railway section.

According to Novak, 10 working groups are operating in the framework of the intergovernmental commission, including groups for the fields of transport, finance and energy.

Moreover, 50 joint documents have been signed in recent years in order to create a solid legal and regulatory basis for bilateral cooperation.

