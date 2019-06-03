Iran reports on US human rights violations in 2018

The report compiled by the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission recounts the US’ human rights violations in 2018 in both domestic and international levels. The report will be read out during a Parliament’s open session next week.

On the domestic level, the report mentions the following instances of human rights violations in the United States: the right to keep and bear arms which consequently violates citizens' right to live; police brutality; severe judicial sentences; violation of Muslims’ rights; racial discrimination; violation of immigrants’ rights; privacy violation; violation of the rights of the press and media.

On the international level, the report mentions the following instances of human rights violations in the United States: US support of terrorism; intervention in other countries’ internal affairs, such as Iran and Venezuela; ignoring human rights violations carried out by Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime.

The report concludes that the United States uses human rights as an instrument to exert pressure on countries that opposes it in a bid to achieve its own objectives.

MNA/4627704