Huge fire breaks out at S Korea’s language museum

The fire broke out on the rooftop of the National Hangeul Museum of Korea at around 8:40 am (2340 GMT), said the local district office in central Seoul in charge of the area where the museum is located.

The blaze produced a "large amount of smoke," according to the Yongsan district office, Hindustan Times reported.

Dramatic TV footage showed large, dark grey smoke spreading into the sky from the rooftop of the building.

No details on casualties were immediately available, but local broadcaster YTN reported one firefighter was taken to a hospital.

The district office warned nearby residents to keep their windows shut.

