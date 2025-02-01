Tehran, Moscow stress cooperating to confront unilateralism

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the International Organizations’ Affairs Vershinin Sergey Vasilievich in Moscow on Friday.

During this meeting, the two sides emphasized advancing relations and the need for cooperating between the two countries within the framework of the international organizations to strengthen the multilateral approach and confront the intensified unilateralism that could endanger the peace and security of the international community.

In addition, the two sides also emphasized strengthening the idea of ​​institutionalism and adhering to the principles stipulated in the United Nations Charter.

MA/6364620