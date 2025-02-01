  1. Politics
Gen. Bagheri congratulates Islamic Revolution Guard Day

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri extended congratulations to the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in honor of Islamic Revolution Guard’s Day.

The chief of staff highlighted the significant contributions of IRGC members throughout the history of the Islamic Republic, adding that their pivotal role in reconstruction efforts and in addressing social inequalities has thwarted the ambitions of the enemies of the Islamic country.

He further referred to the IRGC’s ability to neutralize plots hatched by foes, saying that the Iranian nation is proud of such a powerful and capable military force.

Bagheri also honored the sacrifices made by the IRGC, in particular those of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who fought for the liberation of Palestine and upheld the principles of Islam.

The IRGC Public Relations office underlined that the force serves as a hub of dedicated and faithful individuals, who are remembered in Iran’s history as true servants of the nation and protectors of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

The statement highlighted the IRGC’s effectiveness and popularity as its "social capital," which frustrates the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

