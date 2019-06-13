ECI held seminar on Khudi philosophy in poetry of Iqbal, Sa’adi in Tehran

Prominent Iranian and Pakistani scholars, poets, academicians, students and media persons attended the seminar.

Chairman Allama Iqbal Council, Islamabad Zulfiqar Cheema was the chief guest at the occasion.

Welcoming the guests, President ECI Muhammad Mehdi Mazaheri paid rich tributes to Iqbal and Saadi and said that poetry and philosophy of Iqbal Lahori and Saadi are still a great source of guidance for the whole world. He called Iqbal as poet of Future and said that both the poets gave message of improvement in society.

In her introductory remarks , Ambassador of Pakistan H.E Riffat Masood appreciated the research work being done by Iranians on the philosophy of Iqbal. The Ambassador said that the poetry of Iqbal has some influence of Saadi and Hafiz. Both Iqbal and Saadi worked for the awakening of society in their own styles leading ultimate to Sufism. Their poetry has no precedent in the world.

Scholar and academician Qasim Safi elucidated the knowledge of concept of Khudi thoughts poems of Iqbal and said that the philosophy of Iqbal is very imperative for the Muslim world.

In his keynote speech , Zulfiqar Cheema said that Iqbal was well aware of the challenges being faced by the Muslim world and through his poetry and philosophy he gave a divine message of unity and Khudi to the Muslims of the world.

Calling Iqbal as Hakim ul Ummat, Cheema said that Iqbal believed in action and struggle and urged Muslims to follow Iqbal's message as prescription for the unity of Muslims around the globe.

He said that Iqbal's message of Khudi is the need of hour for the present Muslim world.

Pakistani Scholar poet Rashid Naqvi and Yousuf Razaiarif , student from Urdu Department, Tehran University recited the poetry of Iqbal and Saadi and received appreciation from the audience.

A documentary on the poetry of Iqbal and Saadi was also screened while Iranian artists played musical performance of Iqbal and Saadi's songs.