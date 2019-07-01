Iran condemns terrorist attack in Philippines

In a Monday statement, Mousavi condemned the attack which was orchestrated by ISIL terrorists, also expressing sympathy with the Philippian government and nation and families of victims.

Five people were killed and 12 wounded in the attack on an army camp in Indanan town in Sulu province, 1,000km south of the capital, on Friday. ISIL terrorists claimed the bombing was the work of two suicide attackers.

Three members of the military unit were killed and nine others were wounded, while two civilians – a male tricycle driver and female street vendor – also died in the attack, said army spokesman Colonel Ramon Zagala.

