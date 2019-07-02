  1. Culture
2 July 2019 - 08:46

Iran attends 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Baku

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – An Iranian delegation comprising seven members arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku late Monday to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Acting Secretary General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojatollah Ayoubi, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Mohammad Hossein Talebian and other officials will attend the session.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee started at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Center on June 30 and will continue through July 10.

As many as 2,500 delegates from more than 180 countries representing foreign states and international organizations are attending the event.

