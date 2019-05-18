Iranian Academy of Arts to celebrate intl. museum day

Coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the event is an international celebration, held every year on May 18, to highlight a specific theme that changes every year.

This year's theme that is at the heart of the international museum community's preoccupations is “Museums as Cultural Hubs: The Future of Tradition”.

The event in Iran will be held at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran. Starting from 17:30, the ceremony will introduce the country’s top museums in the past year.

A number of Iranian officials will make a speech at the event including the Director of National Committee of ICOM Seyyed Ahmad Mohit-Tabatabaie and Deputy of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization Mohammad Hassan Talebian.

An exhibition of artworks is also slated to kick off at Saba Cultural and Artistic Institute, which is to showcase works by celebrated Iranian artists like Parviz Tanavoli, Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, Behzad Ajdari, Behdad Lahouti and Mohamadreza Khalaji among others.

The Iranian Academy of Arts will also host an exhibition of handicrafts from Isfahan and some other cities.

