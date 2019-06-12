  1. Economy
Fire contained at SPD9 platform; no casualties

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – The fire that gripped SPD9 Platform of South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday evening was has been put out by fireboats in the area.

The Platform belongs to the phases 6, 7, and 8 of South Pars and reportedly caught on fire due to gas leakage.

Production at this platform has been halted, according to reports.

The platform caught fire at 3 p.m. local time but there has been no causualties, according to Shana.

Some 14 working staff were present at the platform at the time of the blast and were transported to Asaluyeh, Southern Province of Bushehr, by helicopter, a source told Fars.

The platform is now fully evacuated.

