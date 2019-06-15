Iran's biggest gas storage center goes on stream in Sarakhs

The gas storage center at the Khangiran gas field was put into operation with the aim of storing natural gas at 10 million cubic meters.

In this regard, the gas storage center with an estimated amount of $19 million (foreign currency credit) and 170 billion rials (equal to $4 million), was opened.

The project included construction of a gas storage facility, electricity boards, control and emergency shutdown systems, production and reproduction pipelines, and connecting injection pipelines to the center.

The Khangiran operational field is the only source of hydrocarbons in the east and northeast of the country, and about 95 percent of its production gas is sour gas.

Observing HSE (health, safety and environment) is one of the basic points in designing and constructing this project, so that most parts and equipment for construction of this project were manufactured domestically using high capabilities and potentials of domestic suppliers.

