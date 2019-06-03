US implores Iran to hold negotiations: Judiciary chief

Addressing a meeting of the judicial officials, Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi expressed his appreciation to the Iranian nation’s huge participation at the International Quds Day rallies, adding that in the rallies the unity between the political groups and the nations across the world against the US and Israeli peace plan for Palestine dubbed the ‘Deal of the Century’ was clear.

The judiciary chief referred to the retreat of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from his previously stated position to offering unconditional talks with Iran, saying that “today, we can see that the US US implores Iran to hold negotiations. This new stance once again proved the rightfulness of Leader’s strong and based on expertise viewpoints who have repeatedly stressed the only way to gain victory against bullying behavior of the enemies is resistance.”

Stating that the US needs negotiations with Iran, Raeisi added “if we insist on our positions, the enemy will retreat, as the recent positions of the US officials have shown.”

He further extended his congratulations to the Iranian nation and other Muslim nations on the advent of the Eid al-Fitr.

