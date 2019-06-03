Dialogue, consultation only way out to resolve Iranian nuclear issue: China

"We have taken note of the latest statement on the dialogue between the United States and Iran. As we have always stressed, conflict confrontation is not the way out, and dialogue and consultation are the only correct way," Geng Shuang said, according to Russian Sputnik, while responding to a question about the statements of the US Secretary of State and the Iranian President about dialogue between the two countries during his regular briefing.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed yesterday that the Trump administration was willing to talk with Iran 'with no preconditions.' In reaction to Pompeo's offer for talks without preconditions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tehran wants US to change its ‘general approach,’ while, President Hassan Rouhani predicted no talks in sight with United States standing outside the JCPOA.

The spokesperson appealed to all parties concerned to maintain restraint, strengthen dialogue and fully support and maintain a comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue.

"Ensuring the complete and effective implementation of the agreement is not only a requirement of the Security Council resolution but also the only realistic and an effective way to resolve the current tension and resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. It is also the universal expectation of the international community," he added.

To a report released by Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency reaffirming Iran's obligations to fulfill the comprehensive agreement, he commented that the 15th consecutive report confirmed that Iran continued to fulfill the comprehensive agreement and cooperated fully with the institutions, agencies continue to monitor and verify the work carried out in an objective, neutral attitude, adding, "the Chinese side expresses high appreciation.

He said for some time, in light of the tensions caused by the US extreme pressure and unilateral sanctions, all parties to the comprehensive agreement had maintained close communication and consultation.

"All parties emphasized that they will be firmly committed to maintaining and implementing the agreements and fulfilling their respective responsibilities and obligations," he added.

Geng remarked that China would continue to work with relevant parties and firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

