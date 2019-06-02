Iran calls on US to change general approach instead of ‘word-play’

“The word-play and expression of hidden goals in the form of new words does not matter to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said hours after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the Trump administration is willing to talk with Iran 'with no preconditions,' while stressing that the United States will continue its campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

Mousavi added “what matters is the change of US overall approach and practical behavior toward the Iranian nation.”

The spokesman further noted “Mr. Pompeo’s insistence on US campaign of maximum pressure against Iran indicated the continuation of their wrong approach which needs to be corrected.”

