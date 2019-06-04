War and talks don’t go together: Zarif

In a Monday tweet, he wrote, “Economic Terrorism against Iran targets innocent civilians. Like this little boy, whose heartbroken mother can't get him prosthetic legs as he grows. They're sanctioned.”

This is Donald Trump’s economic war, he highlighted.

“And war and talks—with or without preconditions—don't go together,” he added, while posting the video of a mother who says the US sanctions have made the prosthetic limbs almost unobtainable in the market.

The remarks came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that Washington is keen to hold negotiations with Iran "with no preconditions".

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi had said in response to Pompeo that “The word-play and expression of hidden goals in the form of new words does not matter to the Islamic Republic of Iran, what matters is the change of US overall approach and practical behavior toward the Iranian nation.”

MAH/4633126