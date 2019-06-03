Iran poised to advance interregional trade with ECO member states

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Soleimanpour late on Monday and emphasized on the need to promote exports, boom production and sustainable economic development of ECO member states.

Advancing Iran’s interregional trade with ECO member states is of the main priorities of the ministry that should be taken into consideration, Rahmani reiterated.

He termed the facilitation of transit as “important” issue and stated, “development of transport is the basis for communication of ECO member states with one another and the world outside.”

Iran attaches great importance for enhancing its relationship with neighboring countries, he said, adding, “expansion of communications and exchanges will be facilitated using regional treaties.”

Ministry of Industry Reza Rahmani also stressed for holding ECO Ministerial Meeting which has not been held since 2017.

