Ardabil hosts 2nd conf. on health tourism

Following the approval of the ECO calendar of 2019 events, by the 29th meeting of the Regional Planning Council (in Tehran, Iran, December 2018) and the 11th ECO Tourism Committee (in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, December 2018), the 2nd International Health Tourism Confobition of ECO countries is taking place in Ardebil, Iran at the Ardabil International Exhibition Center, Mohaghegh Ardabili University (MAU) with participation of 8 countries.

After the successful completion of the ECO International Health Tourism Confobition in August 2015, they are back with the 2nd Edition 2019 as one of the most comprehensive international health tourism Confobitions in the health tourism industry, the largest health tourism event of ECO countries and the number one meeting point for senior level executives and top professionals specialists from ECO countries and the Middle East in the field of health tourism.

