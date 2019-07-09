  1. Economy
9 July 2019 - 19:16

Above $5bn of non-oil export revenues earned via NIMA since Mar.

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Deputy Head of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Gholamreza Panahi said on Tuesday that as of the beginning of the present Iranian year (March 21, 2019) some five billion dollars of non-oil export revenues has been earned via CBI’s launched Integrated Forex Management System, locally known as NIMA.

“Five billion dollars has been earned during this almost four months via NIMA and by exports-for-imports method,” he said expressing content about the volume of the gained income.

The official highlighted CBI’s applied policies for lubricating non-oil exports adding that export revenues must be utilized to back country’s trade with the world.

As previously announced, CBI has unveiled a decree containing a list of new incentives for the country’s exporters that re-inject their earned foreign currency to NIMA. Based on the announcement, those exporters who return more than 60 percent of their earned currency to the country’s economic cycle in accordance with previous decrees, in addition to the listed incentives, they will become CBI’s priority for allocation and supply of foreign exchange [in case they need it].

HJ/FNA 13980418000935

News Code 147431

