Iranian pres. to participate at CICA summit in Dushanbe

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Tajikistan next week at the invitation of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to participate at the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) which will be held on 14-15 June 2019 in Dushanbe.

The CICA summit is a platform for enhancing cooperation toward promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. It is expected that the summit will bring together high-level delegations to adopt an ambitious declaration covering all issues of cooperation within the CICA.

Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. It was initiated by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992. In 1996, seventeen states participated in the conference and drafted the basic document. The first meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs was held on 14 September 1999 with participation of 15 Member States. The Declaration on Principles Guiding Relations between CICA Member States was adopted at that meeting.

CICA member states now include Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Egypt, Iceland, India, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Myanmar, Israeli regime, Nauru, Norway, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, South Korea, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

At a meeting of CICA foreign ministers that took place in September 2018 on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the chairmanship of the forum for 2018-2020 moved from China to Tajikistan.

