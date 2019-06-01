Rouhani says Iran safest transit route for Tajikistan’s goods

He made the remarks in a Saturday meeting with the visiting Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Muhriddin in Tehran.

The two sides have discussed a range of issues including bilateral cooperation in different fields as well as regional and international issues.

“We have to try hard to develop Tehran-Dushanbe relations in different fields to the benefit of both nation’s interests,” official website of Iran’s Presidency quoted Rouhani as saying.

He stated that the two countries enjoy common cultural, historical, literature and linguistic features, adding, “the Islamic Republic of Iran has always favored stability, full security and development of Tajikistan.”

“We are ready to provide Tajikistan with more technical-engineering services and transfer experiences in implementing projects, and it is an honor for Iranian companies and private sector to provide our friendly countries with the best of activities and services,” he said.

Rouhani also went on to describe the development of Chabahar Port in the region as very important for transit of goods, saying, “Iran can be the best and safest transit route for Tajikistan’s goods.”

Today, the region is in special conditions, facing terrorism and foreign interventions, said Rouhani, adding, “with terrorists leaving Iraq and Syria, there are concerns that they may become active in the Central Asia and Caucasus, therefore, Iran and Tajikistan can increase their cooperation in fighting terrorism.”

For his part, Sirodjidin Mukhriddin said “developing of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe is very important for us.”

Stating that Iran’s policy of combatting terrorism and extremism has had effective impacts, he said, “we believe that the existence of terrorist groups is very important for regional nations and we need to cooperate in the fight against terrorism.”

He went on to refer to the Tajik President’s official invitation to Rouhani, and expressed hope that Iran can attend Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Dushanbe.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Muhriddin arrived in Tehran on Friday evening.

Late on Friday, he held a meeting with Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian to discuss energy cooperation between the two countries.

He also met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Zarif this morning.

