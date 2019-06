Tajikistan’s ambassador to Iran, Nizamuddin Zahedi, submitted a copy of his credentials to the Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Soleimanpour.

Soleimanpour and Zahedi held talks on the issues related to ECO and Tajikistan's cooperation, as well as strengthening the relationship of two sides.

Zahedi has previously been the Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan and last March was introduced to Tehran as ambassador.

