Iran ready for new round of mineral, industrial coop. with Russia

Promoting exports to neighboring countries is the top priority of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year (started Mar. 21, 2019).

Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to launch new trade and economic cooperation in mineral and industrial fields with Russia.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani made the remarks in his meeting with the chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture late on Friday to explore avenues for exporting products to Russia.

Iranian companies enjoy high potentials and capabilities for expanding business ties with Russian counterparts, the minister emphasized.

He highlighted the significance of joint cooperation between the two countries in the field of exports, adding, “promoting exports with neighboring states and identifying new export markets are of the main priorities of the ministry in the field of trade and business.”

For his part, chairman of Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce called for bilateral cooperation in trade and business and said, “removal of problems facing currency transfer between the two countries will help accelerate implementation of projects in relevant fields.”

MA/4630393