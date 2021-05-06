  1. Culture
May 6, 2021, 1:09 PM

French Annecy Film Fest to host “The Dragon’s Treasure"

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Directed by Ashkan Rahgozar, Iranian animation “The Dragon’s Treasure” has made it to the Annecy International Film Festival.

The Annecy Film Festival will be held online from June 15 to 30, 2021.

Being made based on a Persian legend, the Iranian Iranian animation The Dragon’s Treasure will be participating in this French cinematic event.

The animation is a co-production of Hoorakhsh, Rahgozar’s animation studio in Tehran, and Mystic House PRODUCTION Ltd. based in the Canadian city of Toronto.

Rahgozar is also the creator of “The Last Fiction” which recounts a story from Persian poet Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh.

