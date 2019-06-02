Springtime rainfalls fill 82% of Iranian dams

According to the data from Iran Water Resources Management Company, since the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2018) to date, the country has received close to 330 milliliters of rainfall.

The unprecedented precipitation, which started in Mid-march, has filled 82% of the country's total 178 dams, increasing the water storage to 76.64 billion cubic meters.

This is while Iran is located in a semi-arid region and has long been grappling with water crisis especially in the central plateau. But the situation is different now. Dams now have much better conditions compared to previous years.

Only 54% of the dams were full during the similar period of the last water year. According to Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, the 2017-18 water year was the driest in the past half-century.

